Earnings Outlook For Stitch Fix
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:29am   Comments
Earnings Outlook For Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Stitch Fix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

Stitch Fix bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 23.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stitch Fix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.13 -0.27 -0.22
EPS Actual -0.02 0.19 -0.18 -0.20
Price Change % -23.91% 15.65% 14.08% -28.15%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix were trading at $11.17 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 77.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

