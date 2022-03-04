 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Starbucks 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Starbucks 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.94% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SBUX: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 65.98 shares of Starbucks at the time with $1,000. This investment in SBUX would have produced an average annual return of 12.67%. Currently, Starbucks has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion.

Starbucks's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,938.63 today based on a price of $90.04 for SBUX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

