Here's How Much $100 Invested In Trade Desk 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 64.41% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TTD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 23.62 shares of Trade Desk at the time with $100. This investment in TTD would have produced an average annual return of 77.04%. Currently, Trade Desk has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion.

Trade Desk's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Trade Desk you would have approximately $1,810.77 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

