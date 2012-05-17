Frontier Takes Off Between Denver and Cedar Rapids

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Frontier Airlines today launched new nonstop service between its Denver, Colo. (DEN) hub and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID), bringing its high value, customer friendly service to its second destination served in Iowa. The service, which operates four times weekly, provides the eastern Iowa region with much needed low-cost service to Denver and many significant western cities.

“We have been so pleased with the response to this new service between Cedar Rapids and Denver,” said Greg Aretakis, Frontier's vice president of network and revenue. “It's clear the Eastern Iowa region appreciates Frontier's convenient, low fare service on the only mainline aircraft operating on the route.”

“The Eastern Iowa region is very excited to welcome Frontier Airlines and its low-fare service,” said Tim Bradshaw, airport director, The Eastern Iowa Airport. “The addition of Frontier's low-cost service to Denver and the west will provide an important service to both business and leisure travelers in our community.”

Flights will operate on 99-seat Embraer 190 aircraft, featuring onboard Wi-Fi and two-by-two leather seats. Four rows of STRETCH seating, with an additional five to seven inches of legroom, and the airline's new SELECT seating product are available on every flight and Frontier is the only airline to offer an extended legroom product to the west from Cedar Rapids. The airline's website, FrontierAirlines.com, offers its guaranteed lowest fares and is the only place STRETCH seating and SELECT seating are available at the time of booking.

Members of Frontier's EarlyReturns® frequent flyer program can earn double miles* for every qualifying flight they take on the new route through June 30, 2012. Pre-registration is required. For details, visit FrontierAirlines.com/memberoffers.

Following is the schedule for the new Denver-Cedar Rapids nonstop service:

Denver-Cedar Rapids

Route Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft DEN-CID 3:10 p.m. 5:59 p.m. Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun E190 CID-DEN 6:30 p.m. 7:38 p.m. Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun E190

Frontier is also pleased to announce it is supporting a donation drive for the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Anyone who donates items off the humane society's wish list between May 18 and May 31, 2012, will receive a promotional card for $20 off their next Frontier flight. You can access the list of desired items at FrontierAirlines.com/give.

The launch of service to Cedar Rapids and other cities throughout the month of May brings the number of nonstop Frontier routes from Denver to a record 67 and is part of a larger effort to provide travelers in Denver and Colorado improved access to more cities with Frontier's low fares and friendly service.

For more information or to purchase a Frontier flight, visit FrontierAirlines.com.

Frontier Airlines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Republic Airways Holdings, Inc. RJET.

*Terms and Conditions for Double Miles Offer

This promotion is open to all EarlyReturns® members who register for the promotion prior to qualifying flight activity. Members must register online at FrontierAirlines.com/memberoffers, using promo code DBCID. Bonus mileage offer is valid for all qualifying Frontier Airlines flights between Denver and Cedar Rapids, May 17 through June 30, 2012. Members must fly on published fare tickets and request to earn EarlyReturns® miles to qualify for the double miles. Classic or Classic Plus fares will also earn double miles on the base flight miles flown. Bonus miles do not count toward elite status. This promotion may not be combined with any other mileage promotion and is offered in conjunction with all program rules and procedures. Additional restrictions may apply. Frontier Airlines is the final authority on the interpretation of these rules.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Republic Airways Holdings, Inc. RJET, an airline holding company that also owns Chautauqua Airlines, Republic Airlines and Shuttle America. Currently in its 18th year of operations, Frontier offers service to more than 70 destinations in the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The airline employs 5,000 aviation professionals, operating from its hub at Denver International Airport. For in-depth information on Frontier Airlines and to book tickets, visit FrontierAirlines.com.