 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ciena Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Ciena Earnings Preview

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ciena will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Ciena bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ciena's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.85 0.79 0.48 0.45
EPS Actual 0.85 0.92 0.62 0.52
Price Change % 1.97% -2.72% 2.79% 1.39%

eps graph

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CIEN)

Analysts Cut F5 Price Target Following Lack-Lustre Outlook
Where Ciena Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings