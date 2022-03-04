 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cooper Companies' Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Lifts FY22 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 6:52am   Comments
Share:
Cooper Companies' Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Lifts FY22 Outlook

Cooper Companies Inc's (NYSE: COOQ1 FY22 revenues increased 16% Y/Y to $787.2 million, up 19% in constant currency and 13% organically, beating the consensus of $744.34 million.

  • The CooperVision (CVI) segment revenue increased 11% to $561.5 million, and CooperSurgical (CSI) revenue up 30% to $225.7 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $3.24, up 2% Y/Y, beat the consensus of $3.10.
  • The adjusted gross margin was 67%, down from 68% last year, driven primarily by currency. Adjusted operating margin compressed to 25% from 27% in last year's first quarter, driven primarily by currency and higher investing.
  • Net debt outstanding at quarter-end was $2.9 billion due to the acquisition of Generate Life Sciences. Adjusted leverage ratio was 2.71x.
  • Related: CooperCompanies Scoops Up Cook Medical's Reproductive Health Business For $875M.
  • Cash provided by operations of $166.0 million offset by capital expenditures of $57.1 million resulted in a free cash flow of $108.9 million.
  • Guidance: Cooper Companies expects FY22 sales of $3.261 billion - $3.329 billion (organic growth of 6.5% to 8.5%), compared to the consensus of $3.29 billion.
  • Earlier, the company guided sales of $3.03 billion - $3.09 billion.
  • The outlook includes CVI segment revenue $2.22 billion - $2.26 billion and CSI segment sales of $1.04 billion - $1.06 billion.
  • For FY22, the company expects adjusted EPS of $13.70 - $14.20, versus the consensus of $14.36 and prior guidance of $13.60 - $14.00.
  • Price Action: COO shares closed 0.34% higher at $417.14 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COO)

Cooper Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
CooperCompanies Scoops Up Cook Medical's Reproductive Health Business For $875M
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com