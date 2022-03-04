Calyxt Posts 86% Decline In Q4 Revenue
- Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 86% year-on-year, to $1.94 million, missing the consensus of $2.64 million.
- The revenue decrease was driven by lower volumes of products sold in 2021 as the company had completed the wind-down of its soybean product line prior to the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The operating expenses fell 18.5% YY to $6.6 million. The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(6.7) million versus $(13.1) million last year.
- The company held $14.4 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EPS of $(0.19) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.41).
- Price Action: CLXT shares closed at $1.06 on Thursday.
