Cooper Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cooper Companies beat estimated earnings by 4.52%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $3.1.
Revenue was up $106.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.37
|3.29
|3.09
|2.78
|EPS Actual
|3.28
|3.41
|3.38
|3.17
|Revenue Estimate
|747.85M
|726.78M
|690.39M
|660.67M
|Revenue Actual
|759.10M
|763.40M
|719.50M
|680.50M
