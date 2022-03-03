Cooper Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cooper Companies beat estimated earnings by 4.52%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $3.1.

Revenue was up $106.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.37 3.29 3.09 2.78 EPS Actual 3.28 3.41 3.38 3.17 Revenue Estimate 747.85M 726.78M 690.39M 660.67M Revenue Actual 759.10M 763.40M 719.50M 680.50M

