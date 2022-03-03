 Skip to main content

Costco Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue & EPS Beat, Store Sales Up 12.6% And Early February Numbers
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Costco Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue & EPS Beat, Store Sales Up 12.6% And Early February Numbers

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported second-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the highlights.

What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion in the quarter beat a consensus estimate of $51.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Second-quarter revenue included $967 million from membership fees.

Costco reported second-quarter earnings per share of $2.92, beating estimates of $2.73.

Adjusted same-store sales were up 12.6% in the quarter. The U.S. and Canada regions had same-store sales growth of 11.3% and 12.4%, respectively, outpacing a 9.0% increase for the international stores.

E-commerce same-store sales were up 12.6%.

Related Link: 2 Potential Catalysts For Costco's Stock In 2022

What’s Next: Costco shared sales results for the month of February, which includes two weeks of the third quarter.

Net sales for the month of February were $16.3 billion, up 15.9% year-over-year. Same-store sales grew 12.9% in the U.S., 8.8% in Canada, and 1.3% in international markets for the month.

Overall same-store sales were up 10.6% in the month of February.

COST Price Action: Shares of Costco are down 2% to $524.81 in after-hours trading. Shares have traded between $307 and $571.48 over the last 52 weeks.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ecommerce stocks Retail StocksEarnings News Retail Sales Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

