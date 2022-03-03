Aziyo Biologics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aziyo Biologics missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68.
Revenue was down $1.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aziyo Biologics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.62
|-0.53
|-0.57
|-0.50
|EPS Actual
|-0.81
|-0.58
|-0.50
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|11.48M
|12.04M
|11.18M
|11.64M
|Revenue Actual
|11.48M
|12.16M
|12.88M
|12.47M
