Recap: AeroVironment Q3 Earnings

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AeroVironment beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $11.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 6.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AeroVironment's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 -0.24 0.81 EPS Actual 0.78 -0.17 1.04 0.14 Revenue Estimate 130.83M 96.48M 147.18M 75.46M Revenue Actual 122.01M 101.01M 136.01M 78.78M

