Recap: AeroVironment Q3 Earnings
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AeroVironment beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $11.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 6.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AeroVironment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|-0.24
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|-0.17
|1.04
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|130.83M
|96.48M
|147.18M
|75.46M
|Revenue Actual
|122.01M
|101.01M
|136.01M
|78.78M
