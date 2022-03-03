 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.03% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In WMT: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.43 shares of Walmart at the time with $100. This investment in WMT would have produced an average annual return of 15.07%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $388.04 billion.

Walmart's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $200.23 today based on a price of $139.89 for WMT at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

