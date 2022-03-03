 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Morgan Stanley 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:03am   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Morgan Stanley 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.04% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MS: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 57.74 shares of Morgan Stanley at the time with $1,000. This investment in MS would have produced an average annual return of 17.54%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion.

Morgan Stanley's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Morgan Stanley you would have approximately $5,196.30 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

