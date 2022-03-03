 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Snowflake 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.2% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SNOW: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 43.57 shares of Snowflake at the time with $1,000. This investment in SNOW would have produced an average annual return of 58.41%. Currently, Snowflake has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion.

Snowflake's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $9,975.16 today based on a price of $229.14 for SNOW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

