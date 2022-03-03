Oxford Square Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oxford Square Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $1.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oxford Square Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.11
|0.09
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.06
|0.10
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|10.40M
|9.80M
|8.00M
|8.00M
|Revenue Actual
|9.80M
|7.84M
|9.36M
|8.64M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News