WhiteHorse Finance: Q4 Earnings Insights
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
WhiteHorse Finance missed estimated earnings by 12.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.322 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $1.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WhiteHorse Finance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.37
|0.370
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.34
|0.375
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|18.30M
|18.48M
|18.31M
|15.39M
|Revenue Actual
|18.38M
|17.34M
|17.97M
|16.85M
