WhiteHorse Finance: Q4 Earnings Insights

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

WhiteHorse Finance missed estimated earnings by 12.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.322 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $1.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WhiteHorse Finance's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.37 0.370 0.32 EPS Actual 0.37 0.34 0.375 0.35 Revenue Estimate 18.30M 18.48M 18.31M 15.39M Revenue Actual 18.38M 17.34M 17.97M 16.85M

