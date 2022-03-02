Snowflake: Q4 Earnings Insights

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Snowflake beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $193.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 15.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Snowflake's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.15 -0.16 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.04 -0.12 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 305.57M 256.54M 212.90M 178.50M Revenue Actual 334.44M 272.20M 228.91M 190.47M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.