Snowflake: Q4 Earnings Insights
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Snowflake beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $193.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 15.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Snowflake's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|-0.04
|-0.12
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|305.57M
|256.54M
|212.90M
|178.50M
|Revenue Actual
|334.44M
|272.20M
|228.91M
|190.47M
