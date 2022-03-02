 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning T-Mobile US Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.21% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TMUS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.59 shares of T-Mobile US at the time with $100. This investment in TMUS would have produced an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion.

T-Mobile US's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in T-Mobile US you would have approximately $200.04 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

