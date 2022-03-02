 Skip to main content

Aurora Mobile's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:06pm   Comments
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Aurora Mobile will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Aurora Mobile bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Aurora Mobile's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.20
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.06 -0.18 -0.07
Price Change % 0.0% -8.13% 4.29% -5.66%

Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Mobile were trading at $1.37 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 73.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings