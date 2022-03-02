 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For LENSAR
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For LENSAR

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LENSAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.52.

LENSAR bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LENSAR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.59 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.65 -0.47 -0.56 -0.78
Price Change % 1.95% 0.83% -1.12% 0.22%

Stock Performance

Shares of LENSAR were trading at $5.95 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (LNSR)

LENSAR: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings