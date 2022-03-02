 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Global Ship Lease Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Global Ship Lease Q4 Earnings

 

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Global Ship Lease beat estimated earnings by 42.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.84 versus an estimate of $1.29.

Revenue was up $83.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 1.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global Ship Lease's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.56 0.51 0.43
EPS Actual 1.74 0.66 0.49 0.31
Revenue Estimate 104.19M 76.94M 70.69M 69.18M
Revenue Actual 138.57M 82.87M 72.98M 69.97M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GSL)

Global Ship Lease's Q4 Results Surpass Expectations
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
Global Ship Lease's Earnings: A Preview
Global Ship Lease's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com