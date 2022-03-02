Recap: Global Ship Lease Q4 Earnings

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Global Ship Lease beat estimated earnings by 42.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.84 versus an estimate of $1.29.

Revenue was up $83.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 1.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global Ship Lease's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.56 0.51 0.43 EPS Actual 1.74 0.66 0.49 0.31 Revenue Estimate 104.19M 76.94M 70.69M 69.18M Revenue Actual 138.57M 82.87M 72.98M 69.97M

