Recap: Global Ship Lease Q4 Earnings
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Global Ship Lease beat estimated earnings by 42.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.84 versus an estimate of $1.29.
Revenue was up $83.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 1.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Global Ship Lease's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.56
|0.51
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|1.74
|0.66
|0.49
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|104.19M
|76.94M
|70.69M
|69.18M
|Revenue Actual
|138.57M
|82.87M
|72.98M
|69.97M
