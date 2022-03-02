OneSpaWorld Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OneSpaWorld Holdings beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $81.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OneSpaWorld Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.16
|-0.17
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|27.90M
|6.42M
|3.80M
|3.46M
|Revenue Actual
|43.63M
|9.15M
|5.59M
|3.83M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
