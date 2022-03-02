Why Certara Shares Are Plunging Today
- Certara Inc's (NASDAQ: CERT) Q4 FY21 sales increased 17% to $75.3 million, missing the consensus of $83.26 million.
- The increase was driven by $6.1 million in revenue from Pinnacle 21, acquired in Q4 f 2021, and $4.6 million in growth from software licenses and subscriptions and technology-driven services.
- "2021 was a milestone year for Certara as we completed our first full year as a public company. The Certara team released ten new software products and product updates and made excellent progress on integrating Pinnacle 21," said William F. Feehery, chief executive officer.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to $28.2 million.
- Certara reported an adjusted EPS of $0.01 compared to $0.07 a year ago, missing the consensus of $0.08.
- Guidance: Certara is revising its FY22 sales guidance to $350 million - $360 million, compared to the earlier top end of $370 million. Analyst's estimate is $362.1 million.
- The Company expects adjusted EBITDA of $127 million - $131 million, compared to the earlier top end of $135 million.
- It forecasts adjusted EPS of $0.48 - $0.53, versus the consensus of $0.48.
- Price Action: CERT shares are trading 16.8% lower at $20.51 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General