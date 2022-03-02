 Skip to main content

Recap: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 7:16am   Comments
Recap: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

 

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $26.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.19 0.18 0.13
EPS Actual 0.21 0.25 0.20 0.14
Revenue Estimate 545.06M 523.25M 515.34M 507.02M
Revenue Actual 528.59M 535.08M 493.11M 510.03M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

