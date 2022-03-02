Recap: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amneal Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $26.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.19
|0.18
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.25
|0.20
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|545.06M
|523.25M
|515.34M
|507.02M
|Revenue Actual
|528.59M
|535.08M
|493.11M
|510.03M
