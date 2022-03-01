 Skip to main content

Recap: Zai Lab FY Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:55pm   Comments
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) reported its FY earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zai Lab missed estimated earnings by 35.76%, reporting an EPS of $-2.24 versus an estimate of $-1.65.

Revenue was up $95.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64 which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.

 

