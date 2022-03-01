AMC Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Insights
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AMC Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 57.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was up $1.01 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 11.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AMC Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.53
|-0.93
|-1.26
|-3.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.71
|-1.42
|-3.15
|Revenue Estimate
|708.25M
|375.28M
|153.61M
|142.35M
|Revenue Actual
|763.20M
|444.70M
|148.30M
|162.50M
