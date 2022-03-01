 Skip to main content

AMC Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:55pm   Comments
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMC Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 57.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $1.01 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 11.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMC Entertainment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.93 -1.26 -3.15
EPS Actual -0.44 -0.71 -1.42 -3.15
Revenue Estimate 708.25M 375.28M 153.61M 142.35M
Revenue Actual 763.20M 444.70M 148.30M 162.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

