Recap: PLBY Group Q4 Earnings
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
PLBY Group missed estimated earnings by 1430.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $49.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 31.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PLBY Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.24
|-0.15
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|57.66M
|46.90M
|38.47M
|35.84M
|Revenue Actual
|58.36M
|49.85M
|42.68M
|46.33M
