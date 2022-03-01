Recap: PLBY Group Q4 Earnings

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PLBY Group missed estimated earnings by 1430.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $49.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 31.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PLBY Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.24 -0.15 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 57.66M 46.90M 38.47M 35.84M Revenue Actual 58.36M 49.85M 42.68M 46.33M

