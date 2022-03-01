Recap: SLR Senior Investment Q4 Earnings
SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
SLR Senior Investment missed estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $480.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SLR Senior Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.24
|0.3
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.25
|0.2
|0.3
|Revenue Estimate
|7.69M
|7.16M
|7.12M
|7.56M
|Revenue Actual
|7.39M
|7.52M
|6.63M
|7.30M
