Nordstrom Soars After Hours: What To Know About Q4 Earnings
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2022 5:09pm   Comments
Retailer Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) reported financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the highlights.

What Happened: Nordstrom reported fourth-quarter sales of $4.38 billion, up 23% year-over-year, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion according to Benzinga Pro. Full fiscal year net sales of $14.4 billion were up 38% year-over-year.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.23, beating a street estimate of $1.02.

Nordstrom reported digital sales growth of 23% versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

Sales across categories of home, active, designer, beauty and kids were cited as seeing strong growth in the quarter.

What’s Next: Nordstrom is guiding for fiscal 2022 earnings per share to come in a range of $3.15 to $3.50.

The company sees 2022 revenue increasing 5% to 7%.

The company said its three primary focus areas are improving: Nordstrom Rack performance, increasing profitability, and optimizing supply chain and inventory flow.

JWN Price Action: Nordstrom shares are up 38% to $27.03 at the time of writing.

Posted-In: Nordstrom nordstrom rackEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

