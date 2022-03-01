 Skip to main content

Inovio Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:55pm   Comments
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 56.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was up $4.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.25 -0.18 -0.22
EPS Actual -0.29 -0.39 -0.27 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 970.00K 1.21M 850.00K 1.11M
Revenue Actual 291.70K 272.82K 371.12K 5.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

