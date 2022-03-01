Inovio Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inovio Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 56.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was up $4.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.33
|-0.25
|-0.18
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|-0.39
|-0.27
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|970.00K
|1.21M
|850.00K
|1.11M
|Revenue Actual
|291.70K
|272.82K
|371.12K
|5.58M
