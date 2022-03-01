Recap: Scientific Games Q4 Earnings

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Scientific Games beat estimated earnings by 346.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $182.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Scientific Games's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 -0.09 -0.45 -0.47 EPS Actual 0.96 1.10 -0.16 -0.95 Revenue Estimate 778.02M 765.23M 715.72M 708.62M Revenue Actual 539.00M 880.00M 729.00M 762.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.