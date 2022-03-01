Recap: Scientific Games Q4 Earnings
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Scientific Games beat estimated earnings by 346.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $182.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Scientific Games's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|-0.09
|-0.45
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|1.10
|-0.16
|-0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|778.02M
|765.23M
|715.72M
|708.62M
|Revenue Actual
|539.00M
|880.00M
|729.00M
|762.00M
