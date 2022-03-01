WW International: Q4 Earnings Insights

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WW International missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $47.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WW International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.65 -0.24 0.32 EPS Actual 0.72 0.48 -0.20 0.39 Revenue Estimate 314.12M 337.10M 332.65M 312.34M Revenue Actual 293.50M 311.38M 331.80M 323.43M

