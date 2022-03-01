WW International: Q4 Earnings Insights
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WW International missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $47.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WW International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.65
|-0.24
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.48
|-0.20
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|314.12M
|337.10M
|332.65M
|312.34M
|Revenue Actual
|293.50M
|311.38M
|331.80M
|323.43M
