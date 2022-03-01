First Solar: Q4 Earnings Insights
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Solar beat estimated earnings by 16.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.06.
Revenue was up $298.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Solar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.64
|0.94
|1.23
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.77
|0.81
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|684.96M
|617.22M
|771.31M
|720.48M
|Revenue Actual
|583.50M
|629.18M
|803.37M
|609.23M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings