First Solar: Q4 Earnings Insights

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Solar beat estimated earnings by 16.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $298.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Solar's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.64 0.94 1.23 EPS Actual 0.42 0.77 0.81 1.08 Revenue Estimate 684.96M 617.22M 771.31M 720.48M Revenue Actual 583.50M 629.18M 803.37M 609.23M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.