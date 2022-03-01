CytomX Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
CytomX Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.28.
Revenue was up $3.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 10.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CytomX Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.32
|-0.35
|-0.50
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.30
|-0.26
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|18.08M
|16.86M
|15.43M
|15.41M
|Revenue Actual
|17.59M
|16.29M
|15.97M
|16.37M
