Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Taiwan Semiconductor Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 12:30pm   Comments
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.18% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TSM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.45 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor at the time with $100. This investment in TSM would have produced an average annual return of 10.91%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $811.63 today based on a price of $108.91 for TSM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

