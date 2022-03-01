 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are J M Smucker Shares Trading Lower Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Why Are J M Smucker Shares Trading Lower Today
  • J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 1% year-on-year, to $2.06 billion, beating the consensus of $2.04 billion. Organic net sales growth was 4%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.33 beat the Street view of $2.09.
  • The gross profit decreased 16% Y/Y to $126.3 million and the gross profit margin contracted by 580 basis points to 33.2%.
  • The operating margin dropped 1230 basis points to 7.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 63% to $150.6 million.
  • The company held $284.3 million in cash and equivalents as of January 31, 2022. Cash from operations for the quarter totaled $439.7 million, and the free cash flow was $322.4 million.
  • "Looking ahead, we are navigating a dynamic environment led by cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. We expect these pressures to continue in the fourth quarter," said CEO Mark Smucker.
  • Outlook: J M Smucker narrowed the FY22 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.35 - $8.65 (prior view $8.35 - $8.75) versus the consensus of $8.57.
  • The company also cut FY22 sales growth guidance to (1.5)% - (0.5)% from the prior view of (1.0)% - 0.0%.
  • Price Action: SJM shares are trading lower by 5.70% at $127.07 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SJM)

Recap: JM Smucker Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Expert Ratings For JM Smucker
The J.M. Smucker Company Climbs to Annual-High Share Price
This Favorable Sign Appears On JM Smucker's Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com