If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 25.81% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NFLX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 63.17 shares of Netflix at the time with $1,000. This investment in NFLX would have produced an average annual return of 38.26%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion.

Netflix's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Netflix you would have approximately $24,674.35 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

