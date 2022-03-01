 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 25.81% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NFLX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 63.17 shares of Netflix at the time with $1,000. This investment in NFLX would have produced an average annual return of 38.26%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion.

Netflix's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Netflix you would have approximately $24,674.35 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

