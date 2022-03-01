 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Itron's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:56am   Comments
Share:
Itron's Return on Invested Capital Insights

Benzinga Pro data, Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) reported Q4 sales of $485.64 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $58.42 million, resulting in a 5684.46% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, Itron brought in $486.95 million in sales but lost $1.01 million in earnings.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q4, Itron posted an ROIC of 0.45%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q4, Itron posted an ROIC of 0.45%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Itron, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 0.45% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Itron reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.75/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.19/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ITRI)

67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Itron: Q4 Earnings Insights
Why Are Itron Shares Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings