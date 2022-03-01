 Skip to main content

Trex Co Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:52am
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) posted Q4 earnings of $25.03 million, an increase from Q3 of 66.08%. Sales dropped to $303.96 million, a 9.5% decrease between quarters. Trex Co earned $73.80 million, and sales totaled $335.87 million in Q3.

What Is ROIC?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Trex Co posted an ROIC of 13.61%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Trex Co, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 13.61% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Trex Co reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.55/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.53/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

