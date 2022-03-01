 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Snowflake's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Snowflake will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Snowflake bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 15.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Snowflake's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.15 -0.16 -0.17
EPS Actual 0.04 -0.04 -0.12 -0.16
Price Change % 15.85% 7.58% 4.21% 0.8%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake were trading at $265.66 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

