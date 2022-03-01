Manchester United: Q2 Earnings Insights
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Manchester United reported an EPS of $0.06 .
Revenue was up $21.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Manchester United's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-15
|-4
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.29
|-0.18
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|164.22M
|104.00M
|152.06M
|219.07M
|Revenue Actual
|174.35M
|131.37M
|163.09M
|228.20M
