Manchester United: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:19am   Comments
Manchester United: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manchester United reported an EPS of $0.06 .

Revenue was up $21.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manchester United's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.25 -15   -4
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.29 -0.18 0.29
Revenue Estimate 164.22M 104.00M 152.06M 219.07M
Revenue Actual 174.35M 131.37M 163.09M 228.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

