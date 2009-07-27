BlackSingles.com(R) and HurryDate(R) Partner With Eizzil Entertainment to Promote "SPEED-DATING" Film

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwire - July 27, 2009) - BlackSingles.com®, the premier online community for African-American singles, and HurryDate®, the leading speed dating event company, announced a partnership today with Eizzil Entertainment in support of Eizzil's feature-length romantic comedy, "SPEED-DATING." The film is slated for a 2010 general release. As part of the national promotion tour, the companies will present exclusive BlackSingles.com HurryDate events in 12 major cities across the country.

The first BlackSingles.com HurryDate event will be a big kick-off party in Los Angeles featuring members of the "SPEED-DATING" cast at ONE Sunset on July 30th. In addition to daters getting the chance to meet likeminded singles through five minute speed dates while enjoying drink specials and dancing, they will get to mingle with the "SPEED-DATING" celebrities.

"We're excited to launch a BlackSingles.com HurryDate marketing campaign around 'SPEED-DATING,'" said Greg Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Spark Networks®, owner and operator of BlackSingles.com and HurryDate. "Running HurryDate events to launch a film about speed dating is a natural partnership."

Mekita Faiye, who not only stars in "SPEED-DATING," but is also a producer on the film along with LaMonde Byrd ("Mad Men"), agrees. "We look forward to working with BlackSingles.com and HurryDate to build awareness of 'SPEED-DATING' through their events over the coming months."

To experience and learn more about the "SPEED-DATING" festivities, sign up for one of the BlackSingles.com HurryDate events in a city near you by visiting: www.hurrydate.com/blacksingles, http://www.BlackSingles.com or www.speed-datingmovie.com.

More about BlackSingles.com

BlackSingles.com (www.BlackSingles.com) is the premier online community for African-American singles. BlackSingles.com is owned and operated by Spark Networks, Inc. (www.Spark.net), one of the world's leading providers of online personals services. Spark Networks' shares trade on the NYSE Amex under the symbol "LOV" (NYSE Amex: LOV). In addition to BlackSingles.com, the Spark Networks portfolio of consumer websites includes, among others, HurryDate® (www.HurryDate.com), the leading speed dating event company, JDate®.com (www.JDate.com), AmericanSingles®.com (www.AmericanSingles.com), SingleParentsMingle®.com (www.SingleParentsMingle.com) and PrimeSinglesT.net (www.primesingles.net).

More about "SPEED-DATING"

"SPEED-DATING" features a cast of hot young talent including Wesley Jonathan, Chico Benymon, Vanessa Simmons, Leonard Robinson, and Chingy. Holly Robinson Peete, who recently joined the cast of ABC's sitcom pilot "The Bridget Show" from director Barry Sonnenfeld ("Pushing Daisies," "Men in Black," "Get Shorty"), is also in the movie, as well as other Hollywood veterans like Emmy Award-Winning Chris Elliott ("Something About Mary") and Clint Howard ("Frost/Nixon," "Night at the Museum II").

The movie follows three immature bachelors who devise the ultimate scheme to get women and money -- speed dating! Everything seems to be going like clockwork until the guys are denied their liquor license and a disgruntled ex-girlfriend works to expose their scheme. Ultimately, maturity and love prevail in "SPEED-DATING" where "love at first sight happens every night."