Recap: Bank of Montreal Q1 Earnings
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Montreal beat estimated earnings by 19.92%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $2.56.
Revenue was up $747.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Montreal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.53
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|EPS Actual
|2.65
|2.80
|2.49
|2.35
|Revenue Estimate
|5.16B
|4.21B
|4.21B
|4.21B
|Revenue Actual
|5.24B
|6.15B
|4.82B
|5.35B
