Bank of Nova Scotia: Q1 Earnings Insights
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Nova Scotia beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $1.6.
Revenue was up $163.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Nova Scotia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.51
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|1.67
|1.64
|1.51
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|6.18B
|5.46B
|5.46B
|5.46B
|Revenue Actual
|6.12B
|6.31B
|6.14B
|6.19B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News