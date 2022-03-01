Baidu: Q4 Earnings Insights
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 03:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Baidu beat estimated earnings by 31.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.38.
Revenue was up $554.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baidu's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|2.07
|1.66
|2.61
|EPS Actual
|2.28
|2.39
|1.89
|3.08
|Revenue Estimate
|4.97B
|4.78B
|4.22B
|4.65B
|Revenue Actual
|4.95B
|4.86B
|4.29B
|4.64B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News