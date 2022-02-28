Recap: PRA Group Q4 Earnings

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PRA Group beat estimated earnings by 19.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $16.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PRA Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.73 0.75 0.62 EPS Actual 0.76 1.22 1.27 0.65 Revenue Estimate 254.39M 257.01M 272.58M 252.10M Revenue Actual 263.70M 285.63M 289.47M 273.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.