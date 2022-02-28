Recap: PRA Group Q4 Earnings
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
PRA Group beat estimated earnings by 19.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $16.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PRA Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.73
|0.75
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|1.22
|1.27
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|254.39M
|257.01M
|272.58M
|252.10M
|Revenue Actual
|263.70M
|285.63M
|289.47M
|273.86M
