Revance Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Revance Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-1.02.
Revenue was up $14.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Revance Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.15
|-1.05
|-1.09
|-1.24
|EPS Actual
|-1.10
|-1.07
|-1.08
|-1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|20.29M
|15.48M
|10.98M
|8.78M
|Revenue Actual
|19.75M
|18.80M
|13.30M
|11.13M
