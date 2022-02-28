 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Walt Disney 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.78% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In DIS: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.14 shares of Walt Disney at the time with $100. This investment in DIS would have produced an average annual return of 9.59%. Currently, Walt Disney has a market capitalization of $270.25 billion.

Walt Disney's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $614.58 today based on a price of $148.44 for DIS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

