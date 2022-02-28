XPEL: Q4 Earnings Insights
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:37 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
XPEL missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $21.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at XPEL's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.26
|0.17
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.37
|0.25
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|64.37M
|57.78M
|45.22M
|45.77M
|Revenue Actual
|68.53M
|68.74M
|51.87M
|48.61M
