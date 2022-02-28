Recap: Jones Lang LaSalle Q4 Earnings
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jones Lang LaSalle beat estimated earnings by 27.17%, reporting an EPS of $8.66 versus an estimate of $6.81.
Revenue was up $809.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.96 which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jones Lang LaSalle's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.60
|1.57
|3.93
|EPS Actual
|4.56
|4.20
|2.1
|5.29
|Revenue Estimate
|1.85B
|1.45B
|1.35B
|1.79B
|Revenue Actual
|2.07B
|1.82B
|1.44B
|1.96B
